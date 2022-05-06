Bluff City Life: Tues., 03 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Celebrating West Africa with a Taste of Ghana
Sheila Noone | Communications Coordinator for Museum of Science & History | moshmemphis.com
Caring for “Non-Traditional” Pets
Augustine Boateng | Ghanaian Association of Memphis | facebook.com/Ghanaian-Association-Of-Memphis
Silas Amoh | Ghanaian Association of Memphis | facebook.com/Ghanaian-Association-Of-Memphis
Publicity 101: Crash Course to Boost Your Biz
Marvin Stockwell | Instructor for “Publicity 101″ | momentumnonprofitpartners.org
Claire Roche | Wedding Expert for Shutterfly
Grooving with a Taste of Ghana
Augustine Boateng | Ghanaian Association of Memphis | facebook.com/Ghanaian-Association-Of-Memphis
Adam Holton | Obruni Dance Band | facebook.com/obrunidanceband
Bluff City Vibes: “Lonely” | Obruni Dance Band
Cancer Watch: Brain Cancer Awareness
Dr. Saradasri Wellikoff | Medical Oncologist for West Cancer Center & Research Institute | westcancercenter.org
Sponsored by West Cancer Center & Research Institute
