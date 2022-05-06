Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Tues., 03 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating West Africa with a Taste of Ghana

Sheila Noone | Communications Coordinator for Museum of Science & History | moshmemphis.com

Caring for “Non-Traditional” Pets

Cooking with a Taste of Ghana

Augustine Boateng | Ghanaian Association of Memphis | facebook.com/Ghanaian-Association-Of-Memphis

Silas Amoh | Ghanaian Association of Memphis | facebook.com/Ghanaian-Association-Of-Memphis

Publicity 101: Crash Course to Boost Your Biz

Marvin Stockwell | Instructor for “Publicity 101″ | momentumnonprofitpartners.org

Navigating Wedding Planning

Claire Roche | Wedding Expert for Shutterfly

Grooving with a Taste of Ghana

Augustine Boateng | Ghanaian Association of Memphis | facebook.com/Ghanaian-Association-Of-Memphis

Adam Holton | Obruni Dance Band | facebook.com/obrunidanceband

Bluff City Vibes: “Lonely” | Obruni Dance Band

facebook.com/obrunidanceband

Cancer Watch: Brain Cancer Awareness

Dr. Saradasri Wellikoff | Medical Oncologist for West Cancer Center & Research Institute | westcancercenter.org

Sponsored by West Cancer Center & Research Institute

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Hope on Canvas from the Paper Towel Artist
Bluff City Life: Wed., 04 May
Encouraging Children to Embrace their Curls & Coils
Bluff City Life: Monday, 02 May
Celebrating Teachers in Memphis
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 05 May pt. 1 of 8
Bookstock: Memphis Area Authors’ Festival
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 05 May pt. 2 of 8