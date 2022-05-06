Bluff City Life: Tues., 03 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating West Africa with a Taste of Ghana

Sheila Noone | Communications Coordinator for Museum of Science & History | moshmemphis.com

Caring for “Non-Traditional” Pets

Cooking with a Taste of Ghana

Augustine Boateng | Ghanaian Association of Memphis | facebook.com/Ghanaian-Association-Of-Memphis

Silas Amoh | Ghanaian Association of Memphis | facebook.com/Ghanaian-Association-Of-Memphis

Publicity 101: Crash Course to Boost Your Biz

Marvin Stockwell | Instructor for “Publicity 101″ | momentumnonprofitpartners.org

Navigating Wedding Planning

Claire Roche | Wedding Expert for Shutterfly

Grooving with a Taste of Ghana

Augustine Boateng | Ghanaian Association of Memphis | facebook.com/Ghanaian-Association-Of-Memphis

Adam Holton | Obruni Dance Band | facebook.com/obrunidanceband

Bluff City Vibes: “Lonely” | Obruni Dance Band

facebook.com/obrunidanceband

Cancer Watch: Brain Cancer Awareness

Dr. Saradasri Wellikoff | Medical Oncologist for West Cancer Center & Research Institute | westcancercenter.org

Sponsored by West Cancer Center & Research Institute

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.