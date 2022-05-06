Bluff City Life: Thurs., 05 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Celebrating Teachers in Memphis
Dr. Antonio Burt | CEO of KIPP Memphis Public Schools | kippmemphis.org
LaDerrick Williams | 6th-Grade Science Teacher at KIPP Memphis Public Schools | kippmemphis.org
Bookstock: Memphis Area Authors’ Festival
Christine Weinreich | Executive Director | Memphis Library Foundation
Wang-Ying Glasgow | Organizer for Bookstock
Deborah Swiney | Event Founder & Organizer | sunsetjazzmemphis.com
Kimberly Lightfoot | Co-Owner of Lightfoot Farm Market & Processing | lightfootfarmtn.com
Ali Lightfoot | Co-Owner of Lightfoot Farm Market & Processing | lightfootfarmtn.com
David Montague | Director of Memphis Teacher Residency | memphistr.org
Dr. Megan Salemi | Director of Education for Memphis Teacher Residency | memphistr.org
Int’l Cruise Line Celebrating Teachers
Christina De Dilva | Senior Vice President of Branding and Communication for Norwegian Cruise Line | nclgivingjoy.com
“Roll Up Your Sleeve” to Save Lives
Dr. Shilpa Rungta | Co-Chair for VA National Blood Drive | vitalant.org
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.