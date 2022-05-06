Bluff City Life: Thurs., 05 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating Teachers in Memphis

Dr. Antonio Burt | CEO of KIPP Memphis Public Schools | kippmemphis.org

LaDerrick Williams | 6th-Grade Science Teacher at KIPP Memphis Public Schools | kippmemphis.org

Bookstock: Memphis Area Authors’ Festival

Christine Weinreich | Executive Director | Memphis Library Foundation

Wang-Ying Glasgow | Organizer for Bookstock

Sunset Jazz @ Court Square

Deborah Swiney | Event Founder & Organizer | sunsetjazzmemphis.com

May Farm Market

Kimberly Lightfoot | Co-Owner of Lightfoot Farm Market & Processing | lightfootfarmtn.com

Ali Lightfoot | Co-Owner of Lightfoot Farm Market & Processing | lightfootfarmtn.com

Memphis Literacy Conference

David Montague | Director of Memphis Teacher Residency | memphistr.org

Dr. Megan Salemi | Director of Education for Memphis Teacher Residency | memphistr.org

Walking Through Nature

Int’l Cruise Line Celebrating Teachers

Christina De Dilva | Senior Vice President of Branding and Communication for Norwegian Cruise Line | nclgivingjoy.com

“Roll Up Your Sleeve” to Save Lives

Dr. Shilpa Rungta | Co-Chair for VA National Blood Drive | vitalant.org

