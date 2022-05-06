Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 02 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Easy & Affordable Home Upgrades

Mario Armstrong | Tech Expert

The Perks of Shopping Refurbished

Joann Butler | Lifestyle Expert

Calm & Confident Parenting

Encouraging Children to Embrace their Curls & Coils

Tristan Towns | Self-Published Authors of “I Am Me” & “My Wonderful Curls” | youtube.com/c/StorytimewithTristan

Calm & Confident Parenting

How-To Guide: Returning to the Office

Dr. Dana Sumpter | Pepperdine Graziadio Business School | bschool.pepperdine.edu

Feeding the Human Spirit

George Brown| Associate Communications and Engagement Manager for The Kroger Co. | kroger.com

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Your Circle of People

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Redefining Remote Work

Dayvee Sutton | instagram.com/dayveesutton

