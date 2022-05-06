Bluff City Life: Monday, 02 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Easy & Affordable Home Upgrades
Mario Armstrong | Tech Expert
The Perks of Shopping Refurbished
Joann Butler | Lifestyle Expert
Encouraging Children to Embrace their Curls & Coils
Tristan Towns | Self-Published Authors of “I Am Me” & “My Wonderful Curls” | youtube.com/c/StorytimewithTristan
Calm & Confident Parenting
How-To Guide: Returning to the Office
Dr. Dana Sumpter | Pepperdine Graziadio Business School | bschool.pepperdine.edu
George Brown| Associate Communications and Engagement Manager for The Kroger Co. | kroger.com
Sponsored by The Kroger Co.
Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
Dayvee Sutton | instagram.com/dayveesutton
