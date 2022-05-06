Advertise with Us
Adams back at practice with Grizzlies, missed a week in NBA's health and safety protocols due to COVID-19
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coming back on the court for the Grizzlies is center Stephen Adams.

The burly seven-foot starting center finally cleared from NBA Health and Safety Protocol.

COVID-19 caused him to missed the last four games of the First Round Series against Minnesota, and the First two Second Round games vs. Golden State.

Adams lead the entire NBA in offensive rebounding in the regular season and should be a big boost to the Grizzlies on the boards in this series.

Golden State has won the rebounding battle in both games so far.

