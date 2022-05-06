Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are looking for some fun things to do this weekend, Action News 5 has you covered. Here are our top picks for things to do in the Mid-South.

Let’s start with the Cigars and Whiskey BBQ Festival. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can get your fill at Court Square Park. Tickets are available online for $15.

On Sunday night, you can listen to some jazz at Court Square. Tonya Dyson will play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grab a snack and a drink from one of the food trucks and sit down for an evening of great entertainment.

Limited seating is available.

Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed and admission is free.

You can support young jazz musicians in the Mid-South Saturday at the Memphis Jazz Workshop’s Spring Concert.

It is happening at the Memphis Music Room from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

Over at the Memphis Botanic Garden, Alice’s Adventures at the Garden will open to the general public on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Tickets are currently $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (62+), $7 for children 2-12 and free for children under 2.

The exhibit will remain open through Oct. 31.

If you’re up for some hoops, join Grizzlies fans at the Official Playoff Watch Party Saturday night at Fourth Bluff Park. The Grizz Girls and Claw Crew will all be there to support the team.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. Go Grizz!

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.