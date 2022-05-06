7-Day average for COVID-19 cases hit triple digits in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has hit a new COVID-19 benchmark that officials haven’t seen in a while.

The 7-day average has now hit triple digits once again.

Once upon a time the line at the free COVID 19 testing site at 1515 Winchester would be wrapped around the building.

“So we originally slowed down to about single digits per day, so we were about four to nine people per day,” said Charles Reese with the Greater Community Temple Church of God In Christ church.

Reese says the site that’s open Monday through Friday has doubled the number of tests administered in the past couple of weeks.

Reese said, “We’ve definitely had a lot more positive cases too. Before we had a positive case like in the middle of of January and then the next one was like three weeks ago, but everyday since then we’re having positive cases.”

As more people test at home, tracking COVID-19 trends have become more difficult, but we do know there has been a slight uptick in reported cases.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 219 new cases Friday morning.

The 7-day rolling average of COVID cases is now 106.

The last time the county saw the average case count that high was February 21.

“Personally in my outpatient practice we are starting to see a bit of a trickle. We had a bit of a trickle and just yesterday I had a visit with a patients that was COVID positve,” said Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Infectious disease doctor with Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare.

Mazumder says Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare had 17 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across their entire network Friday.

It’s still low, but it’s still too soon to tell how high COVID patient counts could reach.

“I think it’s important that people consider taking precautions like wearing a mask again. If you’re in an indoor crowded setting or an area that’s crowded, that may be an important consideration right now,” said Mazumder.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor released this statement Friday regarding the rising case counts:

Shelby County Health Department continues to highly recommend masks whenever people gather, particularly in crowded, indoor settings when the vaccination status and illness status of everyone present is not known. We also highly recommend COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for everyone eligible, especially for those 65 and older. Booster doses can provide an added layer of protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

