2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide in southwest Memphis

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are working to find out what led to a murder-suicide Thursday night in the Westwood area.

Preliminary information from the investigation says officers responded to a shooting call on Masterson Cove around 10:28 p.m. where they found three people shot. Two people did not survive their injuries and one person is listed in non-critical condition.

Police say a suspect broke into the home, shot one person then committed a murder/suicide.

Police have not identified the suspect or victim that was killed during this incident.

We will update this story as investigators release new details.

