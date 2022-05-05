Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Yo Gotti Birthday Bash makes long-awaited return to Memphis this summer

(Source: Yo Gotti Facebook page)
(Source: Yo Gotti Facebook page)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The wait is over. The “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” is making its long-awaited return to Memphis at the FedExForum.

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash 8 is now set for July 15 with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday for Grizzlies season ticket holders and for those subscribed to FedExForum’s event alerts.

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti started the birthday tradition back in 2013.

This year’s lineup has not yet been announced but previous years included guests like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I., City Girls, Jeezy, Monica, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Boosie Badazz, Master P and NLE Choppa.

Members of Gotti’s record label, CMG, appeared in the last birthday bash in 2013 including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta and Big Boogie.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

2022 Blues Hall of Fame induction
2022 Blues Hall of Fame Induction, Taj Mahal receives Orpheum star
Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
Memphians remember radio host Bobby O’Jay
Expanded Southland Casino and Hotel Complex
State, city leaders hold ribbon-cutting for Southland Casino expansion in West Memphis
Southland Casino
State, city leaders hold ribbon-cutting for Southland Casino expansion in West Memphis