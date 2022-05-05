Yo Gotti Birthday Bash makes long-awaited return to Memphis this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The wait is over. The “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” is making its long-awaited return to Memphis at the FedExForum.

Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash 8 is now set for July 15 with tickets going on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday for Grizzlies season ticket holders and for those subscribed to FedExForum’s event alerts.

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti started the birthday tradition back in 2013.

This year’s lineup has not yet been announced but previous years included guests like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I., City Girls, Jeezy, Monica, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Boosie Badazz, Master P and NLE Choppa.

Members of Gotti’s record label, CMG, appeared in the last birthday bash in 2013 including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta and Big Boogie.

Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

