Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman arrested, charged in fatal gas station shooting in Frayser

Brittany Hill charged with murder
Brittany Hill charged with murder(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting at a Memphis gas station last month.

Court records show 25-year-old Brittany Hill is charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly shot a man at the Shell Gas Station on Range Line Road in Frayser on April 29.

The shooting victim, riding passenger, was leaving the gas station when several shots were fired into the car occupying the driver and two additional passengers.

He was shot in the head and died of injuries in the hospital on May 1.

The driver of the vehicle identified Hill as the person responsible for the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Hill is also charged with two counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to question on Tennessee’s Roe v Wade trigger law
Wesley Jones charged in assault on MPD officer
Man accused of hitting Memphis police officer in the face during incident at Walgreens
Tracking a cold front that will bring rain and storms this afternoon and evening
Sagay's Thursday midday First Alert Forecast 5/5/22
Mental health issues on the rise among youth