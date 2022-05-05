Woman arrested, charged in fatal gas station shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting at a Memphis gas station last month.

Court records show 25-year-old Brittany Hill is charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly shot a man at the Shell Gas Station on Range Line Road in Frayser on April 29.

The shooting victim, riding passenger, was leaving the gas station when several shots were fired into the car occupying the driver and two additional passengers.

He was shot in the head and died of injuries in the hospital on May 1.

The driver of the vehicle identified Hill as the person responsible for the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Hill is also charged with two counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

