Traffic backed up on I-40 at I-240 due to accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car accident is blocking traffic on I-40 at I-240 as people head out Thursday morning.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras, traffic is backed up all the way to Germantown Parkway.

It is unclear how many cars are involved and if anyone was injured. Emergency crews are currently responding to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.