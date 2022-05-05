Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Traffic backed up on I-40 at I-240 due to accident

Crash on I-40 at I-240
Crash on I-40 at I-240(TDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car accident is blocking traffic on I-40 at I-240 as people head out Thursday morning.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras, traffic is backed up all the way to Germantown Parkway.

It is unclear how many cars are involved and if anyone was injured. Emergency crews are currently responding to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

