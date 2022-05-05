Advertise with Us
TN Governor reacts to SCOTUS draft opinion on Rove v. Wade

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee is one of 13 states, along with Mississippi and Arkansas, that has trigger laws.

That means, if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion access will almost immediately be banned.

During a press briefing in Nashville, Governor Bill Lee was asked if the state’s trigger law would hurt or help Tennessee women.

Governor Lee said what is important right now is to make sure women are supported during this process.

“There is a way forward to protect the lives of the unborn and to provide support and assistance for women going forward. We’ve strengthened our Foster Care family system and the adoption process in our state. I think that is the way we take our existing law and support women in the future,” Lee said.

“We’ve seen the Governor talk about making sure families are taken care of once a child is born. But the problem with that is that we have a Governor who even after people are born in this state has not created a policy or a vital community for them to be able to thrive.” Chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party Hendrell Remus said. “I think the Governor should be really focused on those folks who are already born before he starts telling us what he is able to do for the unborn.”

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Tennessee’s trigger law would allow for the state’s abortion ban to go into effect in 30 days.

Arkansas’ trigger law is also 30 days, while Mississippi’s trigger law is only 10 days.

