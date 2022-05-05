Tenn. Titans announce 2022 Youth Football Camp coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today, the Tennessee Titans announced the schedule for its upcoming 2022 Youth Football Camp, including a stop in the Bluff City.

The Titans will travel across the state throughout June hosting football camps for children ages 7-14.

“Youth football makes a huge impact on the growth and fostering of kids across our state. Since launching this program in 2016, we have seen increased demand for the opportunity to train alongside the Titans, so we’re proud to take this event on the road sharing it with 7 communities in Tennessee,” said Titans Director of Marketing, Youth and Community Engagement, Josh Corey. “These camps offer young athletes a chance to not only learn the fundamentals to become a better player, but also life skills that we hope will positively influence them for years to come.”

During the camp, children will learn football fundamentals, skills and position techniques and teamwork skills.

The schedule will include seven stops across Tennessee:

June 3 - Page High School - Franklin, TN

June 8 - Christ Presbyterian Academy - Nashville, TN

June 10 - Christian Brothers High School - Memphis, TN

June 15 - Hardin Valley Academy - Knoxville, TN

June 17 - Franklin Road Academy - Nashville, TN

June 22 - Oakland High School - Murfreesboro, TN

June 24 - East Hamilton High School - Chattanooga, TN

Camp registration includes a t-shirt, Titans giveaway bag, instruction from former Titans players and local high school coaches and the option to purchase discounted tickets to the Titans vs. Colts, date to be determinded.

To sign-up for one of the 2022 Youth Football Camp hosted by the Titans, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

