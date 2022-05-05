Tennessee driver services experiencing statewide outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says the Tennessee Driver Services Centers are currently experiencing a statewide system outage Thursday.

The department says because of the outage, driver license transactions are not able to be completed at Driver Services Centers throughout the state.

The department says they are working to identify and resolve the issue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.