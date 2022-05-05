Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tennessee driver services experiencing statewide outage

New efforts made to limit crowds at Tennessee driver service centers
New efforts made to limit crowds at Tennessee driver service centers(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says the Tennessee Driver Services Centers are currently experiencing a statewide system outage Thursday.

The department says because of the outage, driver license transactions are not able to be completed at Driver Services Centers throughout the state.

The department says they are working to identify and resolve the issue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Tracking a cold front that will bring rain and storms this afternoon and evening
Sagay's Thursday midday First Alert Forecast 5/5/22
Mental health issues on the rise among youth
Police lights
Suspect wanted after man beaten to death in Mississippi
WSMV abortion protest
CDC releases abortion data amid concerns over Roe v. Wade