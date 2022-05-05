Suspect wanted after man beaten to death in Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in providing information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect responsible for beating a man to death.

Investigators say Carlos Burton of Como was brutally beaten on March 21 and dropped off at Baptist DeSoto Hospital with severe injuries. He later died.

PCSO asks that anyone with information on the case call 662-209-2011 to report anonymous tips. All calls are confidential and you will never be asked your name.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for anonymous tips.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.