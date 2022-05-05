Storms arriving this afternoon and a few could be strong to severe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Slight Risk for severe remains for most of the Mid-South today. A cold front will arrive this afternoon and bring rain and thunderstorms to the area from afternoon but storms should end before midnight. A few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind and hail along with heavy rainfall for some areas.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

