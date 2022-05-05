Redbirds’ Nolan Gorman wins April Player of the Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When you think of dominant guys wearing number 12, you probably think of Ja Morant.

But there’s somebody else Memphians should be talking about.

Memphis Redbirds second baseman Nolan Gorman earned April Player of the Month honors from the International League.

The 21-year-old Gorman hit .338 in the season’s first month.

He led the league in total bases, slugging percentage, and OPS.

His 11 home runs in April tied for the most in all of pro baseball.

Gorman is the Cards’ No. 2 overall prospect, and his offense might be useful to the big league club soon.

The St. Louis offense currently ranks 10th in the National League in runs (101) and 11th in OPS (.669) through 24 games.

And with that, Nolan Gorman leads all of professional baseball with 11 home runs. pic.twitter.com/dAww14Elor — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) April 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.