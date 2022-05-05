Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Preparations underway for 63rd annual Memphis Greek Festival

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preparations are underway for the 63rd annual Memphis Greek Festival set for May 20 - 21.

Event Organizer Kathy Zambelis joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what people can expect at this year’s event, including the delicious Greek food.

Click here to buy tickets or to volunteer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

