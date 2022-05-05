One shot, killed in Shelby County homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Quail Crest Lane Thursday afternoon.

SCSO responded to the scene around 12 p.m.

Police say that one person has been pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.