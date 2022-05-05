Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

One shot, killed in Shelby County homicide

One shot, killed in Shelby County homicide
One shot, killed in Shelby County homicide(SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Quail Crest Lane Thursday afternoon.

SCSO responded to the scene around 12 p.m.

Police say that one person has been pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks suspended for NBA Playoff Game 3
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond...
Golden State’s Draymond Green fined for obscene gesture following Grizz playoff game
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee responds to question on Tennessee’s Roe v Wade trigger law
Brittany Hill charged with murder
Woman arrested, charged in fatal gas station shooting in Frayser