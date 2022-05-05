Advertise with Us
More widespread rain today with some storms this afternoon

4 AM Update
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is still on track to bring rain and thunderstorms to the area this afternoon and evening. A few storms will be capable of producing damaging wind and hail. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch for most areas. Beyond today, expect a major warm up for next week as we will see temperatures getting well into the 90s.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

