Metropolitan inter-faith association doubles down on fighting senior hunger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the latest “Feeding America” report on senior hunger in our country, Memphis has the highest rate of senior food insecurity among major metropolitan areas.

For example, 1,500 home bound seniors receive Meals on Wheels delivered weekdays by volunteers from MIFA, the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association.

Recognizing the much greater need, the MIFA Board dreams of doubling the number of those served weekdays to 3,000.

George Parr delivers MIFA in Orange Mound.

”I started out with 12 people on my route and I’ve gone up to 17 to 19,” Parr said.

A 4-year Meals on Wheels veteran, George drives his pick up truck and often hands meals to family members able to come out and accept delivery.

”It’s kind of made me aware and more appreciative of MIFA and what they do and knowing most of these people: they’re in need and there’s even more that are in need,” Parr said.

In fact, the latest report by Feeding America says 13.7% of Memphis seniors are “food insecure.”

“It’s because we have food deserts in Memphis and it’s also because our clients are older so they don’t have access or mobility to go get that food and also other health issues don’t allow them to leave their home,” Senior Services Director Craig Woods said.

Woods says the Orion run in the Edge District on Saturday will benefit MIFA.

”We currently have a waiting list and we’re trying to clear that list. by getting as many of those people off the list as possible and the donation that we received from Orion will assist us in those efforts,” Woods said.

T-shirts will be given to participants of the Orion 5K that starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, May 7.

It says on the back as the race starts at 400 Monroe, site of the old Wonder Bread factory and new home to Orion Federal Credit Union, sponsor of the 5K that already dropped a check for $25,000 on MIFA meals to help fight senior hunger.

You can register for 5k on the Orion5k website.

