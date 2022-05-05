Mental health issues on the rise among youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first week of May is Child Mental Health Awareness Week and Youth Villages is sharing advice for parents and signs to look out for that could save lives.

Allison A Parker, Region Supervisor with Youth Villages Specialized Crisis Services, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what is attributing to the rise in mental health issues among young people and what help can be offered.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.