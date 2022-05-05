Man accused of hitting Memphis police officer in the face during incident at Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a Memphis police officer Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department says a witness saw an officer notice the suspect, Wesley Jones, loitering and lying on the sidewalk of Walgreens on Union Avenue.

When the officer reportedly asked Jones to leave the property, Jones began swinging at the officer, hitting him in the face, according to MPD.

The officer attempted to take Jones into custody but he resisted until additional officers arrived on the scene.

Jones is charged with assault, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting official detention.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.