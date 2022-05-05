Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks suspended for NBA Playoff Game 3

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game, says NBA.

The NBA announced Thursday that guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for “having made unnecessary and excessive contact” against Golden State Warrior guard Gary Payton II.

Payton suffered an injury to his left elbow says spokesperson for the Golden State Warriors. After Payton underwent an MRI Wednesday, doctors say he has a fracture as well as ligament and muscle damage.

Payton will be re-evaluated in two weeks, says the Warriors.

