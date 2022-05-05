Gov. Lee responds to question on Tennessee’s Roe v Wade trigger law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee answered a question regarding Roe v. Wade for the first time since leaked documents revealed the possible overturning of the controversial case causing widespread concern.

Tennessee is one of 13 states with trigger laws. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion access will almost immediately bebanned.

When asked if he thought the trigger law would help or hurt the women of Tennessee Lee replied:

“I think that the lives of unborn children -- it’s very important that we protect the lives of them,” said Lee. “It’s also important that we recognize that women in crisis need support and assistance through this process. For example, that’s why we’ve expanded our postpartum coverage for women in TennCare or worked with health care organizations that provide support services for women, particularly in crisis pregnancies.

Lee says the state also strengthened its foster care system and adoption process as a way to protect the lives of the unborn and provide support to women.

