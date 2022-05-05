Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Golden State’s Draymond Green fined for obscene gesture following Grizz playoff game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.((AP Photo/Brandon Dill))
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA announced Thursday that a Golden State Warrior player has been fined following an incident during playoff Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night.

Warrior’s player Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture towards spectators.

The NBA says Green made the gesture as he exited the court to return to the locker room for medical assistance in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies won 106 to 101. Grizzlies and Warriors will play Game 4 in San Francisco Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

