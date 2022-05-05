Golden State’s Draymond Green fined for obscene gesture following Grizz playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA announced Thursday that a Golden State Warrior player has been fined following an incident during playoff Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night.

Warrior’s player Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture towards spectators.

The NBA says Green made the gesture as he exited the court to return to the locker room for medical assistance in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies won 106 to 101. Grizzlies and Warriors will play Game 4 in San Francisco Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Q7uU2BTZuz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.