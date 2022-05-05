Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is lower for Thursday. but storms will still be possible

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center has removed the Enhance Risk of storms from the Mid-South, but a Slight Risk remains. A cold front is still on track to bring rain and thunderstorms to the area tomorrow afternoon and evening and a few storms will still be capable of producing damaging wind and hail. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch for most areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Scattered storms Thursday and some summer-like heat next week
6-10 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center as of 10 AM Tuesday, May 4, 2022
The 90s could soon return to the Mid-South next week
Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022
First Alert to showers and a few severe storms Thursday afternoon/evening
WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated showers today with more widespread showers and storms tomorrow