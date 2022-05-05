FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is lower for Thursday. but storms will still be possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center has removed the Enhance Risk of storms from the Mid-South, but a Slight Risk remains. A cold front is still on track to bring rain and thunderstorms to the area tomorrow afternoon and evening and a few storms will still be capable of producing damaging wind and hail. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch for most areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

