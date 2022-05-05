“Everybody deserves bodily autonomy”: Roe v. Wade supporters rally in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many are fighting to have their voices heard after hearing about the Supreme Court possibly overturning a woman’s right to an abortion.

On Wednesday, a group of people gathered in downtown Jonesboro to do just that.

Women’s rights supporters rallied for the continuation of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that allows abortions across the nation.

“This is a right and everybody deserves bodily autonomy,” said Erika Askeland.

Askeland, a Jonesboro mother, fears overturning the ruling is just the beginning of what is to come.

“I fear that rights will be taken away from couples who deserve to be together and raise families and whether they fit the definition of some people are not, love is love,” she said.

As dozens drove by, reading signs and hearing the chants, support for this group came in the form of car horns.

It was not just women either. Men made sure they stood in solidarity.

Steven Summers took up shop at the corner of Main Street and Washington Avenue, as he felt compelled to be there.

“Women have the right to choose, and that takes people from all walks of life, including men like myself,” he said.

Summers wants his message, one from a man, to be a message to other men.

“Reproductive rights are a human rights issue,” he said. “You should be free to make whatever decision you need.”

While the group is small, they hope to have a big impact on a topic they are passionate about.

“Small steps. Getting people engaged so that they can take care of themselves and their families,” Askeland said.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Arkansas has a trigger law that would ban all abortions, unless it is done to save the mother’s life.

