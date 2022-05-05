Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Endodontic expert shares tips to avoid dental emergencies

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Like many things, the pandemic impacted oral healthcare with many Americans skipping biyearly cleanings.

It is a cause for concern because poor dental health can impact your overall health.

President of the American Association of Endodontist Stefan Zweig joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what you should do if you crack a tooth or have mouth pain.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

