CDC releases abortion data amid concerns over Roe v. Wade

By Ryan Breslin
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows who will be most impacted should by a reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Primarily, women would be the most effected should the law be overturned. More specifically, women in their 20s.

The CDC reports that nearly 60 percent of women that get an abortion are in their 20s and about half are unmarried. Additionally, these young women often have an income below the poverty level.

Other notable numbers:

  • 43% seek an abortion within the first six weeks of pregnancy.
  • 36% seek medical help between seven and nine weeks.

Also, according to the CDC, nearly two thirds of these women are already mothers, and more than 80 percent are seeking help within the first trimester.

“Abortion has always existed. Abortion will always exist,” explained Corinne Rovetti from the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health. “It’s just a matter whether it’ll be safe and legal. The vulnerable women will be scrambling and finding black market medications and/or finding other ways to be able to get medication.”

Another option would be to travel to a state that allows it.

Right now, abortions are still legal. However, at least 13 states, including Tennessee and Kentucky, have trigger laws that would immediately ban abortions, should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

