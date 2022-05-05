Bluff City Life: Mon., 25 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Ned Canty | General Director & CEO of Opera Memphis | operamemphis.org
Keely Futterer | Soprano with Opera Memphis Handorf Company Artist | operamemphis.org
Georgia Sink | Miss Jackson’s Outstanding Teen | heart.org
Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
Simple Steps to Drywall Repair
Ann Atkinson Schnuerer | Fund a Cure Champion for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation | jdrf.org
Elliott Cobbige | Youth Ambassador for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation | jdrf.org
Easy Planting: Grab & Go Containers
Teaching Children about Volunteering
Dr. Stewart Burgess | Executive Director for The Children’s Museum of Memphis | TH
