Bluff City Life: Mon., 25 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

30 Days of Opera

Ned Canty | General Director & CEO of Opera Memphis | operamemphis.org

Keely Futterer | Soprano with Opera Memphis Handorf Company Artist | operamemphis.org

How to Help a Limping Pet

Advocating for Heart Health

Georgia Sink | Miss Jackson’s Outstanding Teen | heart.org

Traffic Lights of Life

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Simple Steps to Drywall Repair

JDRF Promise Gala

Ann Atkinson Schnuerer | Fund a Cure Champion for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation | jdrf.org

Elliott Cobbige | Youth Ambassador for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation | jdrf.org

Easy Planting: Grab & Go Containers

Teaching Children about Volunteering

Dr. Stewart Burgess | Executive Director for The Children’s Museum of Memphis | TH

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.