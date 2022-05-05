Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Mon., 25 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

30 Days of Opera

Ned Canty | General Director & CEO of Opera Memphis | operamemphis.org

Keely Futterer | Soprano with Opera Memphis Handorf Company Artist | operamemphis.org

How to Help a Limping Pet

Advocating for Heart Health

Georgia Sink | Miss Jackson’s Outstanding Teen | heart.org

Traffic Lights of Life

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Simple Steps to Drywall Repair

JDRF Promise Gala

Ann Atkinson Schnuerer | Fund a Cure Champion for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation | jdrf.org

Elliott Cobbige | Youth Ambassador for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation | jdrf.org

Easy Planting: Grab & Go Containers

Teaching Children about Volunteering

Dr. Stewart Burgess | Executive Director for The Children’s Museum of Memphis | TH

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

