Bluff City Life: Fri., 29 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Providing a Million Dollars in Free Dental Care

Dr. Stueart Hudsmith | Clinic Director for Mid-South Mission of Mercy | midsouthmissionofmercy.org

Delaney Williams | Executive Director for Memphis Dental Society & Mid-South Mission of Mercy

Youth Sports Safety

Phil Wenk | Chief Executive Officer for Delta Dental of Tennessee | deltadentaltn.com/mouthguards

Easy Bacon Cheddar Dip

“The Finish Line is Just the Beginning”

Joanna Lipman | Executive Director for Girls on the Run - Memphis

Tilicia Washington | Coach & Mentor for Girls on the Run - Memphis

South Memphis Glide Ride

Lyndsey Pender | Senior Research & Evaluation Analyst for The Works, Inc | facebook.com/worksinc

Gifts to Make Mom Sparkle

Improving Heart Failure Outcomes

Ashkan Hayatdavoudi, MD, JD | Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer for Presidium Health Corp

Working to End Opioid Crisis

Dani Schaffer | Lifestyle Influencer

Mary Bono | Former Congresswoman | #helpstopoverdoses reversesilence.org

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

