Bluff City Life: Fri., 29 April
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Providing a Million Dollars in Free Dental Care
Dr. Stueart Hudsmith | Clinic Director for Mid-South Mission of Mercy | midsouthmissionofmercy.org
Delaney Williams | Executive Director for Memphis Dental Society & Mid-South Mission of Mercy
Phil Wenk | Chief Executive Officer for Delta Dental of Tennessee | deltadentaltn.com/mouthguards
“The Finish Line is Just the Beginning”
Joanna Lipman | Executive Director for Girls on the Run - Memphis
Tilicia Washington | Coach & Mentor for Girls on the Run - Memphis
Lyndsey Pender | Senior Research & Evaluation Analyst for The Works, Inc | facebook.com/worksinc
Improving Heart Failure Outcomes
Ashkan Hayatdavoudi, MD, JD | Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer for Presidium Health Corp
Dani Schaffer | Lifestyle Influencer
Mary Bono | Former Congresswoman | #helpstopoverdoses reversesilence.org
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.