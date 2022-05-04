Advertise with Us
Zoo Baby: Memphis Zoo announces new baby giraffe

By Tucker Robbins
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo welcomes a new baby giraffe ahead of their annual Baby Day!

The newborn female calf has not been named yet, but she joins a family of four, including an older brother and sister Ja and Ali.

The baby giraffe is the fourth calf from parents Angela Kate and Niklas.

The zoo’s Baby Day will be on May 7, the same weekend as Mother’s Day, celebrating all of the babies and their mother’s at the zoo.

There will be special events such as keeper chats and educational activities throughout the day.

