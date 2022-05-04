Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Voice of Grizzlies Radio Network talks highlights from Warriors game 2

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies took game two of the playoff series against the Golden State Warriors 106 - 101.

Eric Hasseltine, voice of the Grizzlies Radio Network, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to highlight some of the big talkers from the game, including Ja Morant’s 47 points.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Minglewood Hall
Midtown’s Minglewood Hall reopens after 2 years
Financial expert offers advice for new graduates
Financial expert offers advice for new graduates
Financial expert offers advice for new graduates
Health ailments women should not ignore
Health ailments women should not ignore
Health ailments women should not ignore