Town of Mason reaches agreement, drops lawsuit against Comptroller’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s Officer reached an agreement with the Town of Mason Tuesday afternoon.

As a result of the agreement, the town has dismissed its lawsuit against the Comptroller’s Office.

The Comptroller’s Officer will also issue a new corrective action plan as a result of the agreement.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower released the following statement:

“Mason’s agreement to a new corrective action plan is a significant step in restoring the town’s financial health. By agreeing to change its practices and work with our Office, Mason will operate on a balanced budget, work toward correcting its audit findings, and eliminate improper borrowing. Most importantly, if Mason follows this plan, taxpayers can know their leaders are being good stewards of their money.”

See the full agreement below:

