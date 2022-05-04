Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Town of Mason reaches agreement, drops lawsuit against Comptroller’s Office

Mason, Tennessee
Mason, Tennessee(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s Officer reached an agreement with the Town of Mason Tuesday afternoon.

As a result of the agreement, the town has dismissed its lawsuit against the Comptroller’s Office.

The Comptroller’s Officer will also issue a new corrective action plan as a result of the agreement.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower released the following statement:

“Mason’s agreement to a new corrective action plan is a significant step in restoring the town’s financial health. By agreeing to change its practices and work with our Office, Mason will operate on a balanced budget, work toward correcting its audit findings, and eliminate improper borrowing. Most importantly, if Mason follows this plan, taxpayers can know their leaders are being good stewards of their money.”

See the full agreement below:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Cody Fischer
Police find over 230 lbs of marijuana, multiple guns inside man’s home
SCSO: Body recovered from Wolf River, presumed to be drowning victim
SCSO: Body recovered from Wolf River, presumed to be drowning victim
Minglewood Hall
Midtown’s Minglewood Hall reopens after 2 years
Financial expert offers advice for new graduates