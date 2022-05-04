Shelby County mayor proposes drop in tax rate, new community minimum wage for 2023 budget
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris presented his Fiscal Year 2023 budget to the Shelby County Commission Wednesday.
Lee’s “Budget 4 Tomorrow” includes and drop in tax property tax rates among other investments in “opportunities for every resident to succeed” including:
- No tax increase
- 5 cent property tax rate reduction
- $3.1 million for raises and new county minimum wage of $15.44
- $2.4 million for senior and Veteran tax relief
- $2.3 for public transit
- Historic funding for Pre-K, K-12 and school construction
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.