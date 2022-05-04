Shelby County mayor proposes drop in tax rate, new community minimum wage for 2023 budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris presented his Fiscal Year 2023 budget to the Shelby County Commission Wednesday.

Lee’s “Budget 4 Tomorrow” includes and drop in tax property tax rates among other investments in “opportunities for every resident to succeed” including:

No tax increase

5 cent property tax rate reduction

$3.1 million for raises and new county minimum wage of $15.44

$2.4 million for senior and Veteran tax relief

$2.3 for public transit

Historic funding for Pre-K, K-12 and school construction

