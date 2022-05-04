SCSO: Body recovered from Wolf River, presumed to be drowning victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office rescue teams recovered a body from Wolf River in Collierville on Wednesday.

The body is believed to be a person that went under on Sunday, May 1, and never resurfaced.

SCSO is waiting for identification by next of kin for confirmation.

Search and rescue efforts began Sunday afternoon.

After four days of searching a body was recovered form Wolf River.

At approximately 1:15 pm, SCSO Search and Rescue teams, with the assistance of Shelby County Roads and Bridges, has recovered a body from the Wolf River. SCSO presumes this to be Sunday’s drowning victim pending verification by next of kin. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 4, 2022

