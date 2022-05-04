Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Scattered storms Thursday and some summer-like heat next week

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will give way to more clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A small chance of a shower is possible over north MS through sunset. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

SCATTERED STORMS THURSDAY: It will be windy and warm with scattered showers or storms by late afternoon into the evening. A few could be severe. Wind is the main threat with a small threat for hail. You can find more info on the blog here. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers early in the morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Mother’s Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows near 70.

HOT NEXT WEEK: Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 Monday through Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center as of 10 AM Tuesday, May 4, 2022
The 90s could soon return to the Mid-South next week
Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022
First Alert to more widespread showers and storms Thursday
WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated showers today with more widespread showers and storms tomorrow
Tuesday evening weather update
Active pattern continues making Thursday a First Alert Weather Day