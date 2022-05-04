Scattered storms Thursday and some summer-like heat next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will give way to more clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A small chance of a shower is possible over north MS through sunset. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

SCATTERED STORMS THURSDAY: It will be windy and warm with scattered showers or storms by late afternoon into the evening. A few could be severe. Wind is the main threat with a small threat for hail. You can find more info on the blog here. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers early in the morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Mother’s Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows near 70.

HOT NEXT WEEK: Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 Monday through Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

