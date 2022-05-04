Police find over 230 lbs of marijuana, multiple guns inside man’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 230 lbs of marijuana, 30 guns and over 12,000 rounds of live ammunition found at an apartment in Midtown.

Memphis Police report that Cody Fischer has been taken into custody after an investigation by the Heroin Overdose Response Team.

A search warrant was issued in the area of McLean and Union, and Fischer was taken into custody without incident.

Upon entering Fischer’s apartment, HORT found:

232 pounds of marijuana

6.5 pounds of THC Wax

257.1 grams of Marijuana Hash

100 THC Cartridges

Investigators also found 30 guns inside of the apartment including:

14 handguns

Three revolvers

Two shotguns

11 rifles,

12,000 rounds of live ammunition

Fischer is charged with:

Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Controlled Substance to wit: Marijuana

Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Controlled Substance to wit: THC Concentrate (30 Counts)

Possession of Firearms During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Unlawful Possession of Steroids

