Police find over 230 lbs of marijuana, multiple guns inside man’s home

Cody Fischer
Cody Fischer(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 230 lbs of marijuana, 30 guns and over 12,000 rounds of live ammunition found at an apartment in Midtown.

Memphis Police report that Cody Fischer has been taken into custody after an investigation by the Heroin Overdose Response Team.

A search warrant was issued in the area of McLean and Union, and Fischer was taken into custody without incident.

Upon entering Fischer’s apartment, HORT found:

  • 232 pounds of marijuana
  • 6.5 pounds of THC Wax
  • 257.1 grams of Marijuana Hash
  • 100 THC Cartridges

Investigators also found 30 guns inside of the apartment including:

  • 14 handguns
  • Three revolvers
  • Two shotguns
  • 11 rifles,
  • 12,000 rounds of live ammunition

Fischer is charged with:

  • Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Controlled Substance to wit: Marijuana
  • Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Controlled Substance to wit: THC Concentrate (30 Counts)
  • Possession of Firearms During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony
  • Unlawful Possession of Steroids

