Midtown’s Minglewood Hall reopens after 2 years

Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall(Action News 5)
By Kelly Roberts
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis music institution is getting ready to reopen after more than two years without live music. Wednesday night Minglewood Hall will have its first live show since before the pandemic was declared.

The Midtown venue closed before the pandemic, then supply chain issues delayed reopening.

Grace Gibson is now the Senior Talent Buyer at Minglewood Hall. She said the lighting and sound have been upgraded in the music hall; it’s now arena-level sound and lights now.

While upgrades have been made, Gibson said the mission of the music hall is the same.

“So, what we want to offer is the same kind of presence Minglewood Hall has had in the community of Memphis,” said Gibson. “We want to provide a variety of content, all different genres.”

Lukas Nelson is playing Minglewood Hall Wednesday night at 8. Doors open at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets online or at the box office. To see what’s coming up at Minglewood Hall click here.

