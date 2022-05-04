Memphians remember radio host Bobby O’Jay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - He was known as the “King of Memphis Radio,” a legend, and icon in the industry.

Memphians continue to remember WDIA radio host Bobby O’Jay, who died Tuesday morning.

WDIA, where O’Jay worked for decades, issued this statement:

“It is with great sadness we share the passing of the Legendary Bobby O’Jay. Bobby was a trailblazer in the industry as well as a legacy in the community for multiple decades. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loyal listeners during this extremely difficult time. He was such an important part of WDIA and the City of Memphis, words cannot express how truly missed he will be.”

On Wednesday, WDIA took phone calls from Memphians who grew up listening to and talking to O’Jay on his morning radio show.

Many shared how his sudden death had touched them, like losing a family member.

“He was the type of guy, you know, if you saw him out on the streets or whatever, he treats you like, ‘Hey man, it is so great to see you. Great to meet you. What are you doing?’ That kind of thing,” said Stan Bell.

Bell worked with O’Jay for 36 years.

He says O’Jay was humble off the air, but wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers on air.

“I think the reason why Bobby thrived and was successful with it because he found his niche and he worked it,” said Bell. “He was on the air, he engaged with his callers, talked to his listeners. He knew how to reach people.”

O’Jay called his style on the radio ‘Bobbyology.’

He explained to Action News 5 last year he wasn’t willing to just say anything.

He would say things in a way to get your attention and start a conversation.

“The best way to connect to the community, you talk to them. They talk back to you,” O’Jay said. “I like to hear all kinds of opinions from all kinds of people.”

O’Jay was open about his own struggles, including his struggle with drugs in the 1980s.

He reflected on his career just before being inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame last year.

“It’s been fun even though it’s been some ups and downs. It’s been fun more than anything,” said O’Jay.

Bobby O’Jay was 68 years old.

