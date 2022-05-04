Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Man wanted in string of dollar store armed robberies in Memphis

Memphis dollar store armed robbery suspect
Memphis dollar store armed robbery suspect(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for man suspected in multiple armed robberies across Memphis.

On April 10 a man wearing a scarecrow/animal type mask robbed a Family Dollar on Elvis Presley Boulevard along with two other suspects, according to Memphis Police Department.

Since the incident, police say, the man matching the suspect’s description wearing the mask committed six other armed robberies of dollar stores in Memphis.

The stores of the robberies are listed below:

  • Millbranch Road Family Dollar
  • Millbranch Road Dollar General
  • James Road Family Dollar
  • East Shelby Drive Family Dollar
  • North Watkins Road Family Dollar
  • Getwell Road Family Dollar

If you have any information on these robberies, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

Minglewood Hall
Midtown’s Minglewood Hall reopens after 2 years
Financial expert offers advice for new graduates
Health ailments women should not ignore
Weather
Spencer's Forecast