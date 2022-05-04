Man wanted in string of dollar store armed robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for man suspected in multiple armed robberies across Memphis.

On April 10 a man wearing a scarecrow/animal type mask robbed a Family Dollar on Elvis Presley Boulevard along with two other suspects, according to Memphis Police Department.

Since the incident, police say, the man matching the suspect’s description wearing the mask committed six other armed robberies of dollar stores in Memphis.

The stores of the robberies are listed below:

Millbranch Road Family Dollar

Millbranch Road Dollar General

James Road Family Dollar

East Shelby Drive Family Dollar

North Watkins Road Family Dollar

Getwell Road Family Dollar

If you have any information on these robberies, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

