Local Frayser pastor story reveals personal story about domestic violence ahead of “Better Community Summit”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After meeting with over 40 clergy leaders from across the Memphis area, the U.S. Attorney’s office has developed a new plan designed to reduce violent crime.

Wednesday U.S. Attorney Joseph Murphy gathered with local law enforcement and community leaders for a press conference about how to make the community safer.

However one of those stakeholders, Pastor Ricky Floyd of Pursuit of God Transformation Center in Frayser had his own story about violence that may have caught some people off guard.

“I am an overcomer, I guess if you will, of domestic violence. About 27 years ago was in the back of a squad car for domestic violence with my wife,” said Floyd.

It’s not the kind of words you’d expect from the lead pastor of one of the largest churches in Memphis.

He says he grew up in a home where violence was prevalent and he soon had similar issues as an adult.

“See if you just look at my wife and I now, not knowing our story, you would think it’s always been easy. It’s always been pleasant. It’s always been joyful, but there were times when we were both homicidal and suicidal in our relationship,” said Floyd.

Floyd says he was taken to jail for domestic violence after a night of a physical altercation.

“She just so happened to call the police first that day so she was whipping me and I was whipping her,” said Floyd.

Floyd says court-appointed counseling helped to save his marriage, followed by years of mentorship and more counseling.

“It’s about people who don’t know how to communicate who have control issues, who have generational curse issues that they have never dealt with,” said Floyd.

Ricky and Shiela Floyd went from domestic violence victims to teaching others across the country about controlling anger.

The “Better Community Summit” hopes to teach those same life skills to help quell an argument that can lead to so much of the violence that plagues the community.

The summit will be held Saturday June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neighborhood Christian Centers on Jackson Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.