Isolated showers today but tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day due to threat of severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A complex weather pattern will keep clouds and isolated rain chances in place today followed by a cold front that will bring the threat of strong to severe storms Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with slight chance of a shower or storm, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the low to mid 60s.

SEVERE THREAT THURSDAY: Strong to severe storms are likely across the Mid-South on Thursday. The greatest threat will be along and west of the Mississippi River on Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. All modes of severe weather are possible. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight of an early morning shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 and lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

