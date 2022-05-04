Historic times for women come August general election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County voters made some historic decisions at the polls Tuesday sending a number of women to the August general election.

Currently, three women hold positions on the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

Based on primary results, there could be even more women of color on the board come August.

“I think it’s reflective of our population that votes especially in the democratic primary, over 60% of people that cast a vote in the democratic party were women,” said Gabby Salinas, Chair of the Shelby County Democratic Party.

Making this even more historic, all but one candidate running for Shelby County Commission is African American.

Tami Sawyer who represents District 7 in Shelby County and is not running for re-election shared a tweet saying, “the first 60 years of the commission only 6 Black women were seated.”

What a historic night!

The first 60 years of the commission only 6 black women were seated.

Minerva Johnican

Bridget Chisholm

Deidre Malone

Edith A Moore

Henri E. Brooks

Tami Sawyer



May 2022 Winners

Britney Thornton

Miska Clay Bibbs

Shante Knox Avant

Erika Sugarmon — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) May 4, 2022

Miska Clay Bibbs who has secured the seat for District 11 after winning the democratic primary and having no challenge from other parties says it’s exciting to be making history.

“I’m excited that we have the opportunity to actually be the one in the seat, and excited that we are actually going to be the ones who can collaborate, because that’s what we do as women we collaborate, we build strong foundations but we also know how to collaborate in able to push forward,” said Bibbs.

Shante Avant who won the democratic primary is set to face Republican Todd Payne for District 5.

“For me it’s probably one of the most exciting parts of this, you know my day job is vice president of the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis so I’m all about women’s empowerment, that’s who I am, that’s what I’m about,” said Avant.

Activity for the August General Election begins this Friday the first day for absentee ballot requests.

Early voting begins in July ahead of election day August 4.

