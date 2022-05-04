Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

First Alert to more widespread showers and storms Thursday

Looking ahead to Thursday, May 5, 2022
4 AM Update
By Erin Thomas and Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A complex weather pattern will keep clouds and isolated rain chances in place today followed by a cold front that will bring the threat of strong to severe storms Thursday.

But there is some good news... the severe weather threat does not look as high. A new update from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has scaled back the Level 3 Threat and put a majority of the Mid-South under a Level 2 Threat tomorrow.

Don’t let your guard down, however. While the severe weather threat looks less widespread, there will still be strong to severe storms across the Mid-South.

The greatest threat will be along and west of the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022
Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022(WMC)

THREATS: Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats tomorrow, but all modes of severe weather will be possible, including an isolated tornado.

Storm Threats for Thursday, May 5, 2022
Storm Threats for Thursday, May 5, 2022(WMC)

Have a way to get alerts!

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
ELECTION RESULTS: Where races stand as votes are tallied
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated showers today with more widespread showers and storms tomorrow
Tuesday evening weather update
Active pattern continues making Thursday a First Alert Weather Day
WMC First Alert Weather
A couple of storm chances through Thursday
May 3, 2022
Tuesday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 3, 2022