First Alert to more widespread showers and storms Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A complex weather pattern will keep clouds and isolated rain chances in place today followed by a cold front that will bring the threat of strong to severe storms Thursday.

But there is some good news... the severe weather threat does not look as high. A new update from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has scaled back the Level 3 Threat and put a majority of the Mid-South under a Level 2 Threat tomorrow.

Don’t let your guard down, however. While the severe weather threat looks less widespread, there will still be strong to severe storms across the Mid-South.

The greatest threat will be along and west of the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon into the evening hours.

Severe Weather Risk for Thursday, May 5, 2022 (WMC)

THREATS: Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats tomorrow, but all modes of severe weather will be possible, including an isolated tornado.

Storm Threats for Thursday, May 5, 2022 (WMC)

Have a way to get alerts!

