Financial expert offers advice for new graduates

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graduation is right around the corner and whether it is college or high school financial decisions can be stressful during the transition.

Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, author of Financial Adulting: Everything you need to be a financially confident and conscious adult, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the biggest mistakes young people make when it comes to finances and tips to prevent getting into debt.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

