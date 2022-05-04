ELECTION RESULTS: Where races stand as votes are tallied

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Primary elections are wrapped for May 3, 2022, and results are being tallied.

Notable races include Shelby County Mayor, District Attorney General and numerous County Commissioner spots.

