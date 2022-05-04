Dillon Brooks ejected in 1st quarter of playoff game vs Warriors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than 3 minutes into Game 2 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal series against Golden State, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was ejected.

Brooks was assessed a flagrant foul--penalty (2) after striking Warriors guard Gary Payton II on the head as he attempted to block Payton’s fast-break layup.

By definition, a “flagrant foul--penalty (2)” is ruled when “contact committed against a player, with or without the ball, is interpreted [by officials] to be unnecessary and excessive.”

Payton crashed hard to the floor and landed awkwardly on his arm, but he remained in the game long enough to shoot free throws after being evaluated by the Warriors’ training staff.

This is the second straight game in which a player has been ejected for a flagrant foul--penalty (2), following Draymond Green’s ejection in the second quarter of Game 1.

The Warriors entered Game 2 leading the series, 1-0.

