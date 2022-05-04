Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Dillon Brooks ejected in 1st quarter of playoff game vs Warriors

Grizzlies generic
Grizzlies generic(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than 3 minutes into Game 2 of the Memphis Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal series against Golden State, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was ejected.

Brooks was assessed a flagrant foul--penalty (2) after striking Warriors guard Gary Payton II on the head as he attempted to block Payton’s fast-break layup.

By definition, a “flagrant foul--penalty (2)” is ruled when “contact committed against a player, with or without the ball, is interpreted [by officials] to be unnecessary and excessive.”

Payton crashed hard to the floor and landed awkwardly on his arm, but he remained in the game long enough to shoot free throws after being evaluated by the Warriors’ training staff.

This is the second straight game in which a player has been ejected for a flagrant foul--penalty (2), following Draymond Green’s ejection in the second quarter of Game 1.

The Warriors entered Game 2 leading the series, 1-0.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Margarito Cruz Martinez missing in Wolf River
Family identifies drowning victim missing in Wolf River
JC Penny smash-and-grab
Multiple suspects wanted in smash-and-grab at Wolfchase Galleria
Death investigation at FedEx Ground
One killed in accident at FedEx Ground in Olive Branch
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a...
Cardinals win on big day for Arenado
Elliot outlasts Stenhouse on NASCAR circuit
No apologies from Draymond Green on flagrant foul in Game 1 against Grizzlies
Jeran Jackson Jr.
Jeran Jackson Jr. brings his game back vs Warriors in Game 1