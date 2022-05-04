Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s column on the Wilder Youth Center and the latest installment on her youth violence column series on lead exposure in Memphis kids and how that predisposes them to violence.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bobby O'Jay: King of Memphis radio
DJ Bobby O’Jay, ‘King of Memphis radio’, dies
Shelby County DA's race
Results are in for Shelby County’s primary election
Police lights
Man shot, killed at Popeyes
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Adam Hardin found a 2.38 carat diamond, the largest one found at the park this year.
After years of searching Arkansas park, man finds 2.38-carat diamond

Latest News

SCSO: Body recovered from Wolf River, presumed to be drowning victim
SCSO: Body recovered from Wolf River, presumed to be drowning victim
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Minglewood Hall
Midtown’s Minglewood Hall reopens after 2 years
Financial expert offers advice for new graduates
Financial expert offers advice for new graduates