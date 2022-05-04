Advertise with Us
Congratulation Class of 2022: Share your grad photos with us!

File photo
File photo(Source: Pexels)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graduation season is upon us which means the Class of 2022 is getting ready to walk across the stage.

But before you go, we want to see your pictures!

Head over to actionnews5.com/mypics or click the widget below to add your candid grad photos.

We can’t wait to see them.

